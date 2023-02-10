Catholic World News

Gun violence is a pro-life issue, prelate says at social ministry gathering

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller made his remarks during the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2023 Catholic Social Ministry Gathering; the Robb Elementary School shooting (Uvalde, TX) took place in his archdiocese.

