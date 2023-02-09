Catholic World News

Fulani herdsmen kill Christian, leaving wife shattered

February 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian Nigerian woman discussed the murder of her husband by Fulani herdsmen.



The Fulani are predominantly Muslim.



“Despite her pregnancy, the Fulani herdsmen attacked her, too,” according to Aid to the Church in Need. “A machete struck her shoulder, back, and head, and she lost three fingers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!