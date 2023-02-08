Catholic World News

Papal condemnation of human trafficking

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Human trafficking disfigures dignity,” Pope Francis said, in a video message for the 9th World Day of Prayer and Reflection against Human Trafficking.

