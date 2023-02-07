Catholic World News

Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church moves away from Russian-affiliated Julian calendar

February 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, among the largest of the Eastern Catholic churches, will now celebrate Christmas on December 25.



Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said that the bishops were surprised to find wide support for the change among the laity, and that the bishops are “leaving the possibility to remain on the old calendar for those who aren’t ready.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!