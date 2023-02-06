Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister: Pope wants to meet with Patriarch Kirill, but in peaceful conditions

February 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Tass

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, told Tass that Pope Francis would like to meet with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, but not during the war. Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill met in Havana in 2016; a subsequent meeting was canceled after the Russian invasion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!