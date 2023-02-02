Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman on proposed rule for ‘contraceptive mandate’

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, criticized a new rule, proposed by the Biden administration, that would “reduce and, in part, eliminate legal protections from the ‘contraceptive mandate’ for those who have religious or moral objections to facilitating sterilizations or the use of contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs.”

