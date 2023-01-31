Catholic World News

New Biden plan would skirt employers’ moral objection to contraception coverage

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has announced a new plan to provide contraceptive coverage in employees’ health-care programs, despite any employers’ moral objections.



In a 2020 case involving the Little Sisters of the Poor, the US Supreme Court ruled that religious employers could not be required to provide contraceptive coverage against their religious beliefs. But the new Biden policy would address the status of non-religious employers who cite moral objections.



Under the proposal, contraceptive coverage would be provided by the insurance company, “without any involvement on the part of an objecting entity,” with the costs covered by government exchanges.

