Reject careerism and seek fraternity, Pope asks Barcelona priests

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 27, Pope Francis received priests engaged in youth pastoral ministry in the Archdiocese of Barcelona. The Pontiff’s address is presently available in Spanish and Italian.

