Catholic World News

S Dakota governor: We will prosecute any pharmacists breaking law, selling abortion drugs

January 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: “South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws, including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn,” South Dakota’s governor and attorney general said after President Biden issued a memorandum on access to abortion pills.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!