President Biden issues memorandum on access to abortion pills
January 26, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: “My Administration remains committed to supporting safe access to mifepristone, consistent with applicable law, and defending women’s fundamental freedoms,” President Biden stated in his Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services.
“Defending and protecting reproductive rights is essential to our Nation’s health, safety, and progress,” he continued. “It is the policy of my Administration to protect against threats to the liberty and autonomy of those who live in this country.”
