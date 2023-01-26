Catholic World News

Vatican lawyers seek dismissal of suit brought by former auditor

January 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for three different Vatican offices have asked a tribunal to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Libero MIlone, the Vatican’s former auditor general, who has charged that he was wrongfully dismissed from his office.



The Vatican prosecutor disclosed that Milone and his former deputy, Ferruccio Panicco—who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit—have been under investigation for possible criminal misconduct.

