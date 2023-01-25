Catholic World News
Federal appeals court upholds Washington State ban on conversion therapy
January 25, 2023
» Continue to this story on Law & Crime
CWN Editor's Note: For additional details on the decision, see 9th Circuit Denies En Banc Review of Conversion Therapy Ban (Religion Clause).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
