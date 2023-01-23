Catholic World News

Attacks against Catholic churches approach 300 incidents since May 2020: report

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented 193 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020. A tracker from CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

