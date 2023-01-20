Catholic World News

Catechist kidnapped from Nigerian parish

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A catechist was kidnapped from a Catholic parish in Nigeria’s Kaduna state on January 19.



Kefas Ishaya was seized by gunmen who ransacked the parish buildings, apparently looking for the pastor, Father Joseph Shekari, who was out of town at the time of the attack. Father Shekari had been abducted in a similar attack last February.

