Thousands gather at site of Jesus’ baptism in Jordan for special Mass

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With Covid restrictions lifted, thousands of Catholics were able to attend Mass celebrated by Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa of Jerusalem at the site of Christ’s baptism.

