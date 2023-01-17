Catholic World News

Priest abducted in Nigeria’s Ekiti State

January 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Olubunmi Olofinlade was abducted as he returned from a pastoral assignment to his parish in Omu Ekiti, a town in Nigeria’s Ekiti State (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!