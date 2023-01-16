Catholic World News

Woman accusing prominent Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct reveals her identity

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops since 2010, recently sued the woman for defamation, after she had filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault. The Vatican declined to pursue a canonical inquiry against him.

