Cardinal Ouellet sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops since 2010, was accused in a Canadian lawsuit of sexual assault. Pope Francis determined “there are insufficient elements to open a canonical investigation,” a Vatican spokesman said.



Cardinal Ouellet has now sued his accuser in Quebec for defamation and is seeking $100,000 in damages. He pledged to donate any court award to “the fight against the sexual abuse of the Indigenous peoples of Canada.”

