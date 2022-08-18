Catholic World News

Vatican will not pursue abuse case against Cardinal Ouellet

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will not pursue charges against Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, who was accused of sexual misconduct.



Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni announced that Pope Francis has determined “there are insufficient elements to open a canonical investigation” of the Canadian cardinal, based on one woman’s complaint.

