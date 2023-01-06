Catholic Culture Podcasts
Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian president’s office rejected the proposal, calling it a “cynical trap and a piece of propaganda.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

