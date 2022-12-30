Catholic World News

Bishop, priest freed after months of detention in Eritrea

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fikremariam Hagos Tsalim of Segheneity, who had spoken out against human rights violations in the East African nation (map), was arrested in October; his life was feared to be at risk in a notorious prison.

