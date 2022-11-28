Catholic World News

Life of Eritrean bishop at risk in notorious prison

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fikremariam Hagos Tsalim of Segheneity (Eritrea) and two priests were arrested in October. The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained independence in 1993.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

