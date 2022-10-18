Catholic World News

Bishop and priests arrested in Eritrea

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic officials in Eritrea are demanding information from the government about the arrest of Bishop Fikremariam Hagos Tsalim, who was taken into custody at Asmara airport as he returned from a trip to Rome.



The bishop is apparently being held in prison along with two Catholic priests who were recently arrested. The Catholic Church has sometimes clashed with the government of Eritrea over tight security measures—including the closing of schools and borders—as the government ramps up its efforts to defeat Tigray separatists.

