Montreal police told not to wear St. Michael badges

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Police officers in Montreal have been informed that they can no longer wear badges on their uniforms that show an image of St. Michael the Archangel. The badges have been classified as religious symbols, which are forbidden by a 2019 law designed to protected the secularity of the government.

