Pavone is ‘holy priest’ who was ‘canceled,’ Texas bishop says

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Vatican’s dismissal of Frank Pavone from the priesthood, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (TX) tweeted, “The blasphemy is that this holy priest is canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of truth & the murder of the unborn at every turn, Vatican officials promote immorality & denial of the deposit of faith & priests promote gender confusion devastating lives…evil.”

