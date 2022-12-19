Catholic World News

Vatican dismisses Father Frank Pavone from priesthood

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Clergy, led by Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, has dismissed Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life, from the priesthood, for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”



The “blasphemous communications” may be a reference to the 2016 placement of the body of an unborn child on an altar while Pavone made a last-minute plea for voters to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.



Catholic News Agency learned of the decision when it obtained a copy of a December 13 letter from the apostolic nuncio to US bishops. Pavone, who said he had not been informed of the decision, responded with a statement.

