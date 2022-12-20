Catholic World News

People oppose violence against crisis pregnancy centers, but most haven’t heard about it

December 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: Only 37% of Americans are aware of the spate of attacks against crisis pregnancy centers, according to a recent Becket survey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!