Catholic World News

Law firm releases Religious Freedom Index 2022

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Becket Law

CWN Editor's Note: Becket Law, a public interest law firm that defends religious liberty, has released its 4th annual Religious Freedom Index.



“In 2022, the Index score remained at 68—its highest score—and reveals that Americans are united around a fundamental commitment to build a society that is inclusive of all people’s religious identities,” according to Becket. 67% of those surveyed support “freedom to practice a religion in daily life without facing discrimination”—up from 53% in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!