Catholic World News

Live a life of prayer and thanksgiving, Pope tells seminarians

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Remember that, when you become priests, your first obligation will be a life of prayer born of gratitude for that love of predilection which God showed you in calling you to his service,” Pope Francis said in an address to seminarians from the Conciliar Seminary of Barcelona. “This is the first joyful mystery from which everything is born.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!