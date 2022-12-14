Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop to remain under house arrest

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, must remain under house arrest, pending his trial on charges of conspiracy against the Ortega regime, the government has announced.



Bishop Alvarez was arrested in August. His trial—on “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society”—will open on January 10.

