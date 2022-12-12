Catholic World News

Pope asks children to pray at the crèche for children in Ukraine, other war-torn nations

December 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: On Gaudete Sunday, following his Angelus address, Pope Francis blessed the bambinelli, as is customary.



“And now I will bless the bambinelli, the little statuettes of the Infant Jesus that you, dear boys and girls, have brought here and then, returning home, will place in the Nativity scene,” he said. “I invite you to pray, before the crèche, that the Nativity of the Lord will bring a ray of peace to children all over the world, especially those forced to live the terrible and dark days of war, this war in Ukraine that destroys many lives, so many lives, and many children. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!