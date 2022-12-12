Catholic World News

John the Baptist teaches us ‘not to close God within our own mindsets,’ Pope tells pilgrims

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his December 11 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 11:2-11, the Gospel reading of the Third Sunday of Advent.



“May Our Lady take us by the hand, like a mother, may she take us by the hand in these days of preparation for Christmas, and help us recognize in the smallness of the Infant the greatness of God who is coming,” the Pope concluded.

