Vatican appointee given police protection in India

December 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, was recently appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamal, which is embroiled in a liturgical dispute.

