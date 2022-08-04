Catholic World News

Vatican names administrator for troubled Syro-Malabar archdiocese

August 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur to serve as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly in India, after Archbishop Antony Kariyil resigned at the Vatican’s request.



Archbishop Thazhath, a leading authority on the Code of Canon Law for the Eastern Catholic churches, will be asked to resolve the heated liturgical dispute that led to the resignation of Archbishop Kariyil, and pits the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church and the Vatican against most of the clergy of the Indian archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!