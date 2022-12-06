Catholic World News

Pontiff receives Jordanian prince active in interfaith dialogue

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has received Prince Hassan Bin Talal of Jordan, who was visiting Rome to participate in a conference on the Mediterranean region.



Prince Hassan, 75, has been active in interfaith dialogue. In 2012, he urged Arab Christians not to emigrate—a call he repeated in 2015. In 2021, he joined an appeal for the preservation of religious institutions from acts of violence.

