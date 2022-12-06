Catholic World News

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates heartbeat abortion ban

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the request of Georgia’s attorney general, the Georgia Supreme Court has halted enforcement of a lower court decision that had invalidated the state’s LIFE Act. The law, enacted in 2019, protects most unborn children from being killed by abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.

