Catholic World News

Georgia’s heartbeat abortion ban is held invalid

November 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Georgia’s LIFE Act, enacted in 2019, protected most unborn children after the sixth week of pregnancy. Citing a previous Georgia Supreme Court case, a Georgia state trial court has halted enforcement of key provisions of the law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!