‘Amid scandals and politics, Poland’s youths lose faith in Catholic Church’

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Only about a quarter of young Poles now regularly go to church, less than half the level of three decades ago,” according to the report, which focuses on Bydgoszcz, a city of 350,000.

