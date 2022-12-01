Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on ‘3 men, a rudder, and our Christmas’

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, reflected on three Nigerian stowaways found on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands.

