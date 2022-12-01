Catholic World News

Norwegian bishop: Catholic life leads ‘to persecution to some degree in this fallen world’

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim (Norway) recalled the 500th anniversary of the death of his predecessor, Archbishop Erik Valkendorf, a figure reminiscent of St. Thomas Becket.

