December papal prayer intention: for volunteer not-for-profit organizations

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s December 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray for volunteer non-profit organizations committed to human development; may they find people dedicated to the common good and ceaselessly seek out new paths to international cooperation.”

