May Advent awaken us to God’s presence in our daily lives, Pope tells pilgrims

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 27 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 24:37-44, the Gospel reading of the day for the First Sunday of Advent.



“Brothers and sisters, in this Season of Advent, let us be shaken out of our torpor and let us awaken from our slumber!” the Pope said. “Let’s try to ask ourselves: am I aware of what I am living, am I alert, am I awake? Do I try to recognize God’s present in daily situations, or am I distracted and a little overwhelmed by things? If we are unaware of his coming today, we will also be unprepared when he arrives at the end of time. Therefore, brothers and sisters, let us remain vigilant!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

