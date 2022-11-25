Catholic World News

OAS leader meets with Pontiff

November 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 24, Pope Francis received Luis Almagro, the Secretary General of the Organization of American States. The pair discussed education and democracy, according to Almagro.

