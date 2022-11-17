Catholic World News

Senate advances Respect for Marriage Act in bipartisan 62-37 procedural vote

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In July, the House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a 267-157 vote. An amended version of the legislation has now passed the Senate in a 62-37 procedural vote, paving the way for a final Senate vote.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed opposition to the legislation in July and November, as it codifies same-sex marriage in federal law and poses a threat to religious liberty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

