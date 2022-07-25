Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: Stop the Respect for Marriage Act

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to urge their senators to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R.8404), which was introduced in the House on July 18 and passed in a 267-157 vote the following day.



Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, has written letters to the House and Senate expressing the bishops’ opposition to the bill.



In the 2015 decision Obergefell v. Hodges, the US Supreme Court struck down all state laws that defined marriage as the union of a man and a woman. The Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify that decision in federal law, would “prevent states from restoring the authentic understanding of marriage between man and woman if given the opportunity by the Supreme Court,” the USCCB warned in its action alert.



“Moreover, it could even require the federal government to honor polygamous ‘marriages’ in states that move to allow it.” the USCCB continued. “As Pope Francis has said, children have a right to a mother and a father, and we must never stop advocating for marriage, in which children do best.”

