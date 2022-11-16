Catholic World News

Senators reach deal on changes to Respect for Marriage Act, teeing up 1st vote this week

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 267-157 vote, the House of Representatives passed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act in June. The Senate is now poised to vote on the measure.



“There is a serious risk that this bill could secure the necessary votes to pass,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops warned in a new action alert. “The Respect for Marriage Act would put Congress’s rubber-stamp on the Supreme Court’s ruling that imposed same-sex marriage and fails to address the grave religious freedom threats that ruling created ... Please tell your US senators to vote ‘No.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

