US House passes measure to protect same-sex marriage
July 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The US House of Representatives on July 19 passed legislation that would ensure federal recognition for same-sex marriage.
The “Respect for Marriage Act” passed by a vote of 267—157, with every Democratic member voting in favor while Republicans opposed the bill by 157-47.
The bill is highly unlikely to gain approval in the Senate and become law. But Democrats pressed for a vote to put members on record in advance of midterm elections.
The legislation would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, passed in 1996, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman.
