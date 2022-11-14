Catholic World News

US bishops post agenda for public session of meeting

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ fall general assembly is taking place from November 14-17.



The public session, with a full and substantive list of items to be discussed, will take place on November 15 (1:30-5:00) and November 16 (9:00-5:00) and will be livestreamed.

