US bishops post agenda for public session of meeting
November 14, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ fall general assembly is taking place from November 14-17.
The public session, with a full and substantive list of items to be discussed, will take place on November 15 (1:30-5:00) and November 16 (9:00-5:00) and will be livestreamed.
