Catholic World News

Agenda announced for US bishops’ meeting

November 03, 2022

A full and substantive agenda awaits the US bishops at their November 14-17 meeting in Baltimore.

A partial list of agenda items includes

  • an address by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre; last year, the Pope extended his term beyond the customary five years and the customary retirement age
  • the final address by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles as USCCB president
  • the election of a new president, vice president, and chairmen of six committees
  • discussion of the Synod on Synodality, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the bishops’ Eucharistic revival initiative
  • in light of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, a discussion of supporting women and families
  • discussion of the new catechumenate model of marriage preparation and World Youth Day 2023
  • a “review and approval of five translations for liturgical rituals”
  • a discussion of Journeying Together, the bishops’ young adult initiative
  • a discussion of potential revisions to Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship for the 2024 national election

 

