Agenda announced for US bishops’ meeting

November 03, 2022

A full and substantive agenda awaits the US bishops at their November 14-17 meeting in Baltimore.

A partial list of agenda items includes

an address by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre; last year, the Pope extended his term beyond the customary five years and the customary retirement age

the final address by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles as USCCB president

the election of a new president, vice president, and chairmen of six committees

discussion of the Synod on Synodality, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the bishops’ Eucharistic revival initiative

in light of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, a discussion of supporting women and families

discussion of the new catechumenate model of marriage preparation and World Youth Day 2023

a “review and approval of five translations for liturgical rituals”

a discussion of Journeying Together, the bishops’ young adult initiative

a discussion of potential revisions to Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship for the 2024 national election

