USCCB announces candidates for conference president, VP

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the slate of 10 candidates to succeed Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles and Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit as conference president and vice president.



The Pillar has published an analysis of the candidates.



Candidates were also announced for the chairmanship of six committees. The voting will take place at the bishops’ fall general assembly (November 14-17).

